Mt Shasta and the Milky Way by mikegifford
Photo 2531

Mt Shasta and the Milky Way

Captured from Lake Shastina shore where the lake is down about 50 ft this year there was room to set-up and capture Mt Shasta images.
17th June 2020 17th Jun 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
stunning Mike!
June 22nd, 2020  
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo) ace
Fantastic. Fav.
June 22nd, 2020  
Dianne
Incredibly beautifully done. Fav
June 22nd, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
absolutely stunning
June 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
FAV Mike! What an impressive photo!
June 23rd, 2020  
