Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2531
Mt Shasta and the Milky Way
Captured from Lake Shastina shore where the lake is down about 50 ft this year there was room to set-up and capture Mt Shasta images.
17th June 2020
17th Jun 20
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3563
photos
204
followers
118
following
693% complete
View this month »
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th June 2020 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
milky way
,
mt shasta
,
lake shastina
kali
ace
stunning Mike!
June 22nd, 2020
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo)
ace
Fantastic. Fav.
June 22nd, 2020
Dianne
Incredibly beautifully done. Fav
June 22nd, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
absolutely stunning
June 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
FAV Mike! What an impressive photo!
June 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close