Mount Vaca's view of comet NEOWISE by mikegifford
Mount Vaca's view of comet NEOWISE

The foreground is a 3 shot +/-2ev stack and the comet is a 120 sec exposure using a SkyGuider Pro astrotracker.

21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Mike Gifford

July 23rd, 2020  
