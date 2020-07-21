Sign up
Photo 2538
Mount Vaca's view of comet NEOWISE
The foreground is a 3 shot +/-2ev stack and the comet is a 120 sec exposure using a SkyGuider Pro astrotracker.
View on black for details if you have time.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st July 2020 11:24pm
Tags
comet
neowise
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
FAV!
July 23rd, 2020
