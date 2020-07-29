Previous
The Pelican Glide by mikegifford
Photo 2539

The Pelican Glide

Pelicans at Ballina Bay in Alameda, CA.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Mike Gifford

Mike Gifford
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
A signature shot of yours -- beautifully composed with he different positions.
July 30th, 2020  
Mike Gifford ace
@taffy Yes, I've done several of these, and each is unique and I look for starting pics or compositions that might have the right lighting to make all the effects and edit "work". The last thing you want to do is start on a roughly 2 hr plus edit and not have an end result you like or want to start over. It does happen, but you want to minimize "dead end" creative edits for sure.
July 30th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great work on this one.
July 30th, 2020  
