Photo 2539
The Pelican Glide
Pelicans at Ballina Bay in Alameda, CA.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
4
3
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th July 2020 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
pelican
,
pelicans
,
pelican glide
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 30th, 2020
Taffy
ace
A signature shot of yours -- beautifully composed with he different positions.
July 30th, 2020
Mike Gifford
ace
@taffy
Yes, I've done several of these, and each is unique and I look for starting pics or compositions that might have the right lighting to make all the effects and edit "work". The last thing you want to do is start on a roughly 2 hr plus edit and not have an end result you like or want to start over. It does happen, but you want to minimize "dead end" creative edits for sure.
July 30th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great work on this one.
July 30th, 2020
