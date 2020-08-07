Previous
Next
Cormorant Fly-by by mikegifford
Photo 2543

Cormorant Fly-by

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Mike Gifford

ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Wonderful closeup with the shadow beneath.
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise