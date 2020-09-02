Previous
Fire Ash Lit Moon by mikegifford
Photo 2549

Image from last night’s fire ash lit Moon along the Altamont Pass windmill farm in Livermore, CA. The SCU Lightning Fire is getting under control but the destruction to wildlife, environment and people directly involved is a travesty for sure.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Photo Details

