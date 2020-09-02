Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2549
Fire Ash Lit Moon
Image from last night’s fire ash lit Moon along the Altamont Pass windmill farm in Livermore, CA. The SCU Lightning Fire is getting under control but the destruction to wildlife, environment and people directly involved is a travesty for sure.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3581
photos
197
followers
118
following
698% complete
View this month »
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
2nd September 2020 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close