Previous
Next
Today’s Apocalyptic San Francisco Skyline by mikegifford
Photo 2552

Today’s Apocalyptic San Francisco Skyline

The sun never came out today! The wildfires are still raging in the western states. This adds to the COVID and political madness! Insane!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Mike Gifford

ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rosie Kerr ace
I saw more such images on the news... so very alarming and difficult. What a mess. My sympathies to our western neighbors.
September 10th, 2020  
kali ace
shocking
September 10th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Just wow...this is heartbreaking knowing all the damage it represents.
September 10th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Sad on all fronts
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise