Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2552
Today’s Apocalyptic San Francisco Skyline
The sun never came out today! The wildfires are still raging in the western states. This adds to the COVID and political madness! Insane!
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3584
photos
196
followers
118
following
699% complete
View this month »
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2020 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rosie Kerr
ace
I saw more such images on the news... so very alarming and difficult. What a mess. My sympathies to our western neighbors.
September 10th, 2020
kali
ace
shocking
September 10th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Just wow...this is heartbreaking knowing all the damage it represents.
September 10th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Sad on all fronts
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close