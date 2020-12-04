Previous
Next
White Pelicans in the Morning by mikegifford
Photo 2575

White Pelicans in the Morning

At Shadow Cliffs in Pleasanton, CA
4th December 2020 4th Dec 20

Mike Gifford

ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise