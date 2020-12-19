Previous
Dec 19 2020 Pre-Conjunction by mikegifford
Photo 2580

Dec 19 2020 Pre-Conjunction

This is a 1/3sec exposure at ISO 2000 at f/8. The lens is a 500mm PF with a 1.4x teleconverter and internal DX crop in camera for an effective 500x1.4x1.5 = 1050mm.

Best details I've found on the conjunction are here:
https://youtu.be/dbVpl9UYzHU
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
Photo Details

