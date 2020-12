Dec 20 2020 Pre-Great Conjunction

Last nights view of the Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction of 2020. This time using the same lens, teleconverter and in-camera crop but I used a SkyGuider Pro for tracking. The SkyGuider made it easy to keep all elements in frame and easily vary the ISO and shutter speeds in order to capture all the elements and for viewing. The planets and moons have greatly different intensities of brightness so this made for a good composition for viewing.