Photo 2584
We are Watching!
American Crow on the lookout!
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
2
3
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3619
photos
189
followers
115
following
708% complete
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
crow
,
american crow
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab detail
December 26th, 2020
katy
ace
Wow! This is absolutely awesome Mike! The clarity and detail are fabulous! It is definitely a FAV
December 26th, 2020
