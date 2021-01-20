Sign up
Photo 2595
Female Anna Hummingbird
Could be an immature male Anna as well.
View on black for more details if you have time.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Mike Gifford
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
hummingbird
anna
anna hummingbird
Joanne Diochon
A very beautiful capture.
January 20th, 2021
