Female Anna Hummingbird by mikegifford
Female Anna Hummingbird

Could be an immature male Anna as well.

View on black for more details if you have time.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Mike Gifford

@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well.
Joanne Diochon ace
A very beautiful capture.
January 20th, 2021  
