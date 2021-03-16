Sign up
Photo 2612
A Robin Takeoff
A mystic approach to a Robin take-off.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Mike Gifford
ace
@mikegifford
Thanks for visiting and taking a look around. Make sure to visit the 5+2 Group as well. I use Nikon gear, and I live in the...
3646
photos
194
followers
114
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th March 2021 9:10am
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
american robin
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Very nice capture! FAV!
March 18th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
What a wonderful image, Mike!
March 18th, 2021
