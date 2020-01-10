Previous
Dying Malls by mikelskoog
10 / 365

Dying Malls

Amazon effect, where anchor stores in malls are closing. This is a death spiral for most malls. We are now seeing this in our urban areas the same thing that happened in small town america when the highways moved out of town.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I made made my first print in a darkroom.
Photo Details

