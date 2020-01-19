Previous
Next
Shadow & Door by mikelskoog
19 / 365

Shadow & Door

Finely a sunny day.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I made made my first print in a darkroom. The darkroom was in my friend Steve's basement....
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
Great composition and well observed - I especially like the grain in this image, it suits the subject well.
January 19th, 2020  
Mira
Ooohh, nice shot! Love the tree shadow Fav
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise