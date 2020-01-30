Previous
Next
Sears Mall Entrance by mikelskoog
30 / 365

Sears Mall Entrance

Another closed Sears in a dying mall.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I made made my first print in a darkroom. The darkroom was in my friend Steve's basement....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
As is ours. Lonely feel says it all.
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise