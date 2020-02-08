Previous
Snow & Bark Detail by mikelskoog
39 / 365

Snow & Bark Detail

Some rare morning snow in Atlanta. It's all gone by the afternoon.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Mikel Skoog

