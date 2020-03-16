Previous
Next
Auto by mikelskoog
76 / 365

Auto

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
And the one window with the plastic covering it... Great composition.
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise