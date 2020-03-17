Previous
Soul Food Fast by mikelskoog
77 / 365

Soul Food Fast

A Mom & Pop restaurant that is open only during business hours for the local business parks. I'm wondering how the virus will affect places like this? All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Mikel Skoog

