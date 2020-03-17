Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Soul Food Fast
A Mom & Pop restaurant that is open only during business hours for the local business parks. I'm wondering how the virus will affect places like this? All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
77
photos
35
followers
54
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
outdoors
,
restaurant
,
business
,
mom and pop
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close