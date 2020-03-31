Previous
Light, Door & Railing by mikelskoog
91 / 365

Light, Door & Railing

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
Ann H. LeFevre
I like the minimalistic and monochromatic feel of this composition- especially with that well-balanced shadow.
March 31st, 2020  
