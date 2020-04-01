Previous
Walls by mikelskoog
92 / 365

Walls

Now that I have photographed in color for the month of March I'm going back to my first love b&w. I'll still shoot color for my personal work. For my fine art work I'm going to stick to b&w.

You know the drill, my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

Junko Y ace
I love the simplicity -- yet how the dynamic Ines give energy.
April 1st, 2020  
