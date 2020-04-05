Previous
Water Tower Base by mikelskoog
96 / 365

Water Tower Base

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great image- powerful contrast between that anchored black tower and the fluffy white clouds.
April 6th, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
@olivetreeann Thank you. I really liked the abstract feel of the photo. The water tower is a dark blue and went black when converted to b&w.
April 6th, 2020  
