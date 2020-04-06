Previous
Obscured by Wires by mikelskoog
97 / 365

Obscured by Wires

Cool cloud, but many man made objects in the way. Obscure movie reference also, care to guess? As always, my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
