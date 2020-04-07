Previous
Next
Closed Gas Station by mikelskoog
98 / 365

Closed Gas Station

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
I am expecting a player/players coming on stage. Great place and photo!
April 7th, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
@overalvandaan Thanks! It's in rural Georgia. Those super black painted plywood boards for windows really got my attention.
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise