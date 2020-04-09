Sign up
100 / 365
Church, Lilburn GA
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
100
photos
44
followers
61
following
27% complete
View this month »
7
2
2
365
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
sky
,
church
,
blue
,
shadows
,
outdoors
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Yes in dark mode it enhances even more all those lines, horizontal and diagonal! Love the repeating shadows from the different roofs.
April 9th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great lines- perfectly balanced both on the angles and straight edges.
April 9th, 2020
