Church, Lilburn GA by mikelskoog
100 / 365

Church, Lilburn GA

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. So they are best viewed in dark mode.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
27% complete

Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Yes in dark mode it enhances even more all those lines, horizontal and diagonal! Love the repeating shadows from the different roofs.
April 9th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great lines- perfectly balanced both on the angles and straight edges.
April 9th, 2020  
