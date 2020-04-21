Previous
Variegated Hosta by mikelskoog
Variegated Hosta

Each spring this plant surprises me. One day there is nothing there and the next it looks like someone planted it.

21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
