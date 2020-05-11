Previous
Next
Stairs & Sky by mikelskoog
132 / 365

Stairs & Sky

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
Nice light captured on the wall and stairs.
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise