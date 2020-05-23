Previous
Next
Backside of a Closed Strip Mall, Doraville GA by mikelskoog
144 / 365

Backside of a Closed Strip Mall, Doraville GA

The rear of a closed strip mall in Doraville, GA. The front of this mall is bad enough, but the rear of the mall is in really bad shape.

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise