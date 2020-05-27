Sign up
148 / 365
Fence & Ivy
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
outside
,
fence
,
ivy
,
detail
Mary Siegle
ace
I like all the textures and tones here.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
May 27th, 2020
