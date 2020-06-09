Previous
Next
Night Parking Lights, Decatur GA by mikelskoog
161 / 365

Night Parking Lights, Decatur GA

The glowing trees and all the lights are what got my attention on this one.

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode, especially this one. The white background kills the detail in this one.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
I like the combination of lights and shadows. Looks a little like giant fireflies flitting about.
June 9th, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
@mazoo Thank you Kazza!
June 9th, 2020  
Ethel ace
I like the way the light falls on all the elements in this composition.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise