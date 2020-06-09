Sign up
Night Parking Lights, Decatur GA
The glowing trees and all the lights are what got my attention on this one.
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode, especially this one. The white background kills the detail in this one.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
KazzaMazoo
ace
I like the combination of lights and shadows. Looks a little like giant fireflies flitting about.
June 9th, 2020
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mazoo
Thank you Kazza!
June 9th, 2020
Ethel
ace
I like the way the light falls on all the elements in this composition.
June 10th, 2020
