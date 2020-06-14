Sign up
Night Building Detail & Pine-straw
A shot from one of my nightly walks.
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
outside
,
building
,
detail
,
pine-straw
