Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
167 / 365
Painted Brick & Flower Box, Norcross GA
I'm not sure if they were testing paint or if this was an artist statement. I like it either way.
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
167
photos
57
followers
58
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
outside
,
flowers
,
brick
,
detail
,
patchwork
,
norcross
,
flower box
,
painted brick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close