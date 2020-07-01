Previous
Cart Logo & Trees, Atlanta GA by mikelskoog
183 / 365

Cart Logo & Trees, Atlanta GA

I really like the hoop and logo from the shopping cart corral with the forest behind it.

1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
50% complete

