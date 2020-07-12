Previous
Cloud Reflections & Window Blinds, Chamblee GA by mikelskoog
194 / 365

Cloud Reflections & Window Blinds, Chamblee GA

I liked this reflection in one of my favorite restaurants, Harmony in Chamblee, GA.

12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
