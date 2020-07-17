Previous
Racks & Glass Bricks, Tucker GA by mikelskoog
199 / 365

Racks & Glass Bricks, Tucker GA

More night work. It's been cooler at night here in Georgia, making it easier to get out and shoot.

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
