8 Light Bulbs, Atlanta, GA by mikelskoog
209 / 365

8 Light Bulbs, Atlanta, GA

Building detail outside a Snow Cone shop in downtown Atlanta, GA.

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
57% complete

Jenn
I love it!
July 28th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love it - fav
July 28th, 2020  
