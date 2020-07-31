Previous
Brick Detail, Decatur, GA by mikelskoog
Brick Detail, Decatur, GA

Outside of a newer Aldi store in Decatur, GA. I liked the dabs of white on the bricks and the contrast of all the different types of bricks.

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
58% complete

