Thank You! by mikelskoog
Photo 366

Thank You!

Thanks to all my followers that have kept me motivated to finish this project and post for 366 straight days in 2020.

This type of project is hard enough without the added chaos that 2020 has thrown at us. It was nice to have a part of the day where you could shut that out.

Thanks again and have a great New Year!

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Mikel Skoog

@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
