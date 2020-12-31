Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 366
Thank You!
Thanks to all my followers that have kept me motivated to finish this project and post for 366 straight days in 2020.
This type of project is hard enough without the added chaos that 2020 has thrown at us. It was nice to have a part of the day where you could shut that out.
Thanks again and have a great New Year!
All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mikel Skoog
ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
367
photos
78
followers
81
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
new
,
outside
,
you
,
ga
,
seats
,
hills
,
year
,
overlook
,
thanks
,
thank
,
druid
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close