Previous
Next
Johnny by mikelskoog
1 / 365

Johnny

Happy National Toilet Paper Day!


https://www.checkiday.com/e84b3688c059d0c7918a4b78549aba22/national-toilet-paper-day 

:-)

All my photos are formatted to look as if they are a print. They are best viewed in dark mode.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Mikel Skoog

ace
@mikelskoog
I'm starting this 366 Project (it's a leap year) because it is my 50th year in photography. I started my photographic journey in 1970 when I...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

grantbob
Yay!
August 26th, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
@grantbob Thanks GrantBob!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise