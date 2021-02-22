Previous
Fern by mikeytanner1
Fern

Some days are challenging to stay present. The pull to what I hope and what was can be so strong and then I look down at my girl and I remember being present is a gift and I let go of what no longer serves me.
22nd February 2021

Sari U

@mikeytanner1
I’ve spent most of my life in some form of addiction fog either alcoholic or relationships always feeling something invisible was blocking me from being...
