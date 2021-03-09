Previous
New season by mikeytanner1
New season

With new seasons there are new opportunities for growth. As I walk though the neighborhood I can feel the universe supporting me with the reminder of beauty in growth.
Sari U

@mikeytanner1
I’ve spent most of my life in some form of addiction fog either alcoholic or relationships always feeling something invisible was blocking me from being...
