11 / 365
Connection
I’be spent most of my life living interdependent living along side a partner never knowing that there was more to relationships. Connection! This was taken as I was walking with my partner just taking in the beauty and sharing in each others day.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Sari U
@mikeytanner1
I’ve spent most of my life in some form of addiction fog either alcoholic or relationships always feeling something invisible was blocking me from being...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
13th March 2021 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
