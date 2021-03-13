Previous
Connection by mikeytanner1
11 / 365

Connection

I’be spent most of my life living interdependent living along side a partner never knowing that there was more to relationships. Connection! This was taken as I was walking with my partner just taking in the beauty and sharing in each others day.
13th March 2021

Sari U

@mikeytanner1
3% complete

Photo Details

