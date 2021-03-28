Partnership

So often I believed there was a winner or a loser you were right or wrong you gave in or you fought. I’ve found out there is a middle and in that middle beautiful things happen you become honest you become authentic you become vulnerable and intimacy is born.

In my relationship there are only winners we are both right and no gives in. Ive always run or sat silent shutting myself off from my partner.

This is the picture I took as my partner and I took a walk sharing listening & had open hearts for each other on differences of idea. It was the most magical walk .