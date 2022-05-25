Previous
Beauty of uncertainty by mikeytanner1
20 / 365

Beauty of uncertainty

I’ve always struggled with asking for a want and especially a need the response was alway unpredictable/ uncertain so it was just best to push myself aside and give to others. I know longer live life that way. On this day on this walk I asked for a want and it may have inconvenienced others but they to had a choice as I did, I choose to ask ,uncertain of the response knowing if I didn’t it was always the same, my need my want would go unheard unmet that is certain. The beauty of uncertainty is anything is possible if spoken outside my mind.
