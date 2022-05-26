Previous
Exploring the yard with a toddler by mikeytanner1
21 / 365

Exploring the yard with a toddler

I love my job so much! When life becomes full of demands I ask a toddler for a walk in the yard. As always they see the beauty the simplicity of life and share it with me. The demands do not go away but the ability to show up then shows up in me❤️
Sari U

@mikeytanner1
