Exploring by mikeytanner1
Exploring

Stepping outside of who I thought the world needed me to be and slowly embracing who I know I’m meant to be trusting the universe will prove all I need.
29th May 2022

Sari U

@mikeytanner1
I’ve spent most of my life in some form of addiction fog either alcoholic or relationships always feeling something invisible was blocking me from being...
