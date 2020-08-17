Previous
Next
поход в горы by mikhailvasp
11 / 365

поход в горы

это я собственной персоны)
на этой неделе ездили в горы.
4дня и 3 ночи провели в горах.
это было круто свежий воздух, красота природы, это прекрасно.
позже выложу фото горных пейзажей
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Mikhail Vassilche...

@mikhailvasp
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise