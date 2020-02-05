Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2171
Still Waters - On the Only Clear Day This Month
Nice against black. Walked out to the end of this jetty on Lake Dardanelle - just because I could, I guess. The view was better from here though than the end.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6580
photos
306
followers
137
following
594% complete
View this month »
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Latest from all albums
2170
2953
2954
2955
2956
1452
2171
2957
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd February 2020 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
clouds
,
lake
,
jetty
Carole G
ace
lovely reflections and view
February 5th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous shot with nice depth and layers
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close