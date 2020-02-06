Previous
An Ozark Snow by milaniet
Photo 2172

An Ozark Snow

Woke up to an almost immeasurable snow on the grass - mostly on the weeds and rooftop. Gone quickly.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

@milaniet
