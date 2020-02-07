Sign up
Photo 2173
And Still More Frost
Poor Jerik got popped out of bed a few minutes early this morning so I'd have 10 minutes to stop and shoot the frosties before dropping him off. The sun is always just right in that spot.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6584
photos
306
followers
139
following
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
