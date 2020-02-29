Previous
Next
Just to Remember One Hard Month by milaniet
Photo 2178

Just to Remember One Hard Month

29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
It may have been hard, but the photos are gorgeous in B&W! It is hard to pick a favorite.
February 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Love look at them all like this. I think my favourite is that church on 11th, but they are all lovely.
February 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Your FoR calendar is beautiful.
February 29th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful Milanie!
February 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise