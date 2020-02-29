Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2178
Just to Remember One Hard Month
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6612
photos
302
followers
139
following
596% complete
View this month »
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Latest from all albums
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2178
2981
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
2013-2018 extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
february
,
for2020
,
calendar-view
GaryW
It may have been hard, but the photos are gorgeous in B&W! It is hard to pick a favorite.
February 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Love look at them all like this. I think my favourite is that church on 11th, but they are all lovely.
February 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Your FoR calendar is beautiful.
February 29th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful Milanie!
February 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close